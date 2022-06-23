Somerset County Man Busted On Child Porn Charges

A 33-year-old Somerset County man was arrested on child porn charges, authorities said.

A search of devices at Jason O'Hare's Lake Road home in Far Hills the morning of May 25 turned up numerous sexually explicit images of children under the age of 18, Somerset County Acting Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

Detectives were tipped off to an apparent upload of images of sexual exploitation or abuse of a child by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

O’Hare was arrested without incident at his house and charged with 2nd degree Distribution of Child Pornography and 3rd Degree, Possession of Child Pornography. He was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing and subsequently released.

Prosecutor Taggart, Chief Fodor and Chief DeCarolis request anyone with information relating to this investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit/Computer Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Far Hills Police Department at (908) 234-1192 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos.

STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.