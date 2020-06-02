Somerset County Duo Charged In Shootings

Two men from Somerset County were arrested in connection to two separate shootings in Franklin Township, authorities said Thursday.

Police say Rome Cruz, 20, and Christopher Williams, 23, were involved in two separate shootings that occurred on Monday, Dec. 30 on Barker Road and on Tuesday, Dec. 31 on King Road.

Approximately 27 shots were fired in the Barker Road shooting, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Approximately 30 shots were fired during the King Road shooting, and a male victim who was shot in the leg was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

The men were arrested at separate locations Wednesday following an investigation.

Several other men were arrested in another shooting that left a man dead and ended in a high-speed chase.

Both men were charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose as well as two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Williams was also charged with third-degree resisting arrest, police say.

Cruz and Williams are being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.

