Someone Painted Fake Crosswalk In Union Street, Police Say

Police in Union are investigating after a crudely painted crosswalk was discovered painted in the middle of a street Thursday morning.

Officers discovered the crosswalk around 8:25 a.m. on Vauxhall Road near Brookside Drive. The crosswalk, made with white spray paint, is located at an especially dangerous place for pedestrians to cross, police said.

"For those who live in the area, this purported crosswalk should not be utilized to cross because the intersection is located on a curve with a grade making it UNSAFE to cross," the department said in a statement.

The act of criminal mischief comes as students are returning to school from summer break. Given the heightened danger, police are asking the perpetrator to call the traffic bureau "so we can discuss this."

Anyone with any information regarding this incident please contact Union Police at 908-851-5000.

