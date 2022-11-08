'Sock Brick' Assault Suspect Wanted Out Of Newark

Authorities in Newark are seeking the person who hurled a brick inside of a sock at a victim, who then was threatened with a handgun flashed from inside a vehicle, they said.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Osborne Terrace during an argument Wednesday, Aug. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

The victim entered her vehicle and was followed by the suspects, who got into a black Cadillac with a New Jersey temporary registration of X471325. The back-seat passenger, inside the suspect vehicle, then pointed a handgun at the victim through an open window.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the identity of any of these suspects to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App available at Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

