Socialite From Jersey Shore Accused Of 'Menacing' Former Housekeeper With Knife, Mop Handle

A 43-year-old socialite who was raised in New Jersey is facing charges on Long Island after police said she "menaced" her former housekeeper with a knife and a mop handle and broke the former employee's cell phone, according to authorities and a report by the New York Post.

Libbie Mugrabi, of Sag Harbor and formerly Deal, NJ, was arrested at her Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on July 31, when Mugrabi — whose ex-husband is billionaire art collector David Mugrabi — argued with her former housekeeper over a payment that was owed, and the argument escalated, authorities reported.

In addition to menacing the victim, she is accused of forcefully and unlawfully evicting the victim and breaking their cell phone, police said.

Police said Mugrabi is charged with:

Two counts of second-degree menacing

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

She is set to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court, police said.

