Social Media Tips ID Man Found In Central Jersey As Arizona Resident

Social media tips helped authorities identify a man found in Toms River as an Arizona resident.

The man pictured above did not have any identification and did not know his name when he was found Thursday near Water Street, New Jersey State Police said.

"Within minutes of issuing the post, we began receiving tips, which ultimately helped law enforcement identify the man who made his way to New Jersey from Arizona," State Police said.

The man was treated at a local hospital. His name and further details were not released by State Police.

