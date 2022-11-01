Sniper Shoots Police In Newark (DEVELOPING)

Two Newark police officers serving a warrant were shot by a sniper from an elevated location on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

One was shot in the neck and the other in the leg at a home near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue and Chancellor Avenue in South Newark around 2 p.m. Nov. 1, according to the sources and multiple news reports.

They were rushed by their colleagues to University Hospital and their conditions weren't immediately known.

Meanwhile, the sniper remained at large.

A spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the incident and said two officers were being treated. Neither he nor the Newark Police Department could not offer any more immediate details.

State Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, D-Essex, said the shooter fired a long gun from the roof of a residential building.

The area was shut down and residents were urged to remain in their homes. City schools were also locked down as a precaution.

Law enforcement officers including federal officers who work downtown, New Jersey State Police and a SWAT team converged on the scene. Also responding were Essex County sheriff's officers, detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office and NJ TRANSIT police, among others.

An NJSP helicopter hovered overhead the ordinarily quiet neighborhood.

Some civilians said they heard at least a dozen shots before seeing the two officers wounded and on the ground.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "aware of and closely monitoring" the situation: "I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

