Snapped Chain Smashes Palisades Parkway Supervisor In Head

A 62-year-old supervisor at the Palisades Interstate Parkway maintenance yard was hospitalized Wednesday after a chain snapped and hit him in the head.

The supervisor was working on a car when the mishap occurred at the Alpine facility just off off Route 9W around 11 a.m., responders said.

He didn’t lose consciousness but was bleeding from a head wound, they said.

The Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood to be examined.

