Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Small Plane Crash Lands In Somerset County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Rose Tropeano

A small plane crashed outside of a home in Somerset County Monday, April 4.

The single-engine Mooney M20M went down in a yard at the corner of Griesheimer and Main streets in Manville around 1 p.m.

The crash-landing location is just north of Central Jersey Regional Airport, the FAA said. The number of people on board was not known as of 3:15 p.m.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.