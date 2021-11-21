Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Bergen County Boy, 14, Playing Basketball Collapses, Dies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Small Plane Crash Lands At Central Jersey Airport, FAA Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Pension Road
Pension Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A small plane crashed Sunday at a Central Jersey airport, the FAA confirmed.

The single-engine Cessna172 was attempting to land at the Old Bridge Airport in Englishtown when it crashed around 4:45 p.m., FAA spokeswoman Marcia Adams said.

Only the pilot was on board, but his condition was unclear, she said.

Developing and unconfirmed reports say the plane went up in flames in the crash and that the pilot was able to escape.

Earlier this month, a major NYC tech company founder who went to space with William Shatner and an Essex County flight school owner died in a Sussex County plane crash.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.