Small Fire At New Milford Nursing Home Forces Evacuation; Staffers Hospitalized

The residents of a New Milford care facility were safely removed after a small but smoky fire broke out Thursday morning, Chief of Police Brian Clancy said.

Police responded to Woodcrest Center Care One on River Road at about 9 a.m. on a report of fire on the second floor. Officers Darrell Marshall and William Reardon, along with staff, helped get a number of disabled patients out safely, Clancy said.

The small fire, which started on a bed and spread to a wall, was extinguished by the facility's sprinkler system and contained to a single room, Clancy said. The room was empty when the fire started.

A total of 22 people were treated for smoke inhalation, with 16 going to the hospital. Most of those who suffered smoke inhalation were staff who evacuated patients from the second floor, where the fire broke out.

River Road was closed for two hours before the facility was reopened at around 11 a.m. No one will be displaced due to the fire, Clancy said.

He went on to thank the agencies that responded, including ambulances from Hackensack, Holy Name and Englewood hospitals as well as from Teaneck, Bergenfield, Dumont and River Edge.

“All departments involved worked really well together and we were able to avoid any serious injuries to the residents, employees and emergency personnel. The Care One staff and police officers that were first on scene really did a great job relocating disabled patients from the fire floor," Clancy said.

