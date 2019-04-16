Sleeping Teen Gets Locked Inside Union Target

A 17-year-old Irvington girl was reunited with her mother Wednesday after she was accidentally locked inside the Target store on Rt. 22 E in Union, police said.

The girl had fallen asleep between two clothing aisles and woke up around 3 a.m., said Lt. Victor Correia. When she realized the doors had been locked, she called police.

The Target store in Union closes at 11 p.m., according to its website.

The girl had been reported missing by her mother in Irvington. She was returned to her mother by Union police.

The store's loss prevention unit told police nothing had been missing. No charges were filed, Correia said.

