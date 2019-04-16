Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Ridgewood Police Officer Charged With Trying To Arrange Sex With What He Thought Was Girl, 15
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sleeping Teen Gets Locked Inside Union Target

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A 17-year-old Irvington girl who had gone missing was discovered safe inside this Union Target last week.
A 17-year-old Irvington girl who had gone missing was discovered safe inside this Union Target last week. Photo Credit: Google

A 17-year-old Irvington girl was reunited with her mother Wednesday after she was accidentally locked inside the Target store on Rt. 22 E in Union, police said.

The girl had fallen asleep between two clothing aisles and woke up around 3 a.m., said Lt. Victor Correia. When she realized the doors had been locked, she called police.

The Target store in Union closes at 11 p.m., according to its website.

The girl had been reported missing by her mother in Irvington. She was returned to her mother by Union police.

The store's loss prevention unit told police nothing had been missing. No charges were filed, Correia said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.