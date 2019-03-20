Sleeping NYC Taxi Thief Tells Rochelle Park Police He's Headed To Great Adventure

A teen who stole a running New York City taxi told Rochelle Park police who found him sleeping in the back seat that he was headed to Six Flags Great Adventure, authorities said.

Borough police received a report from the NYPD at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday that a GPS tracking device pegged the stolen yellow cab in the area of Essex Street, Detective Sgt. James M. DePreta said.

Officer Jared Shatkin found Jonathan Gualpa, 19, sleeping in the back seat, DePreta said.

“He said he intended to go to Six Flags but felt tired and pulled over to go to sleep,” the sergeant said.

He was still 80-some miles away from the Jackson, NJ theme park.

Police charged Gualpa with receiving stolen property and released pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The vehicle was returned to the cab company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.