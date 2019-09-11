Skittish Kitten Rescued From Lincoln Tunnel Gets New Home

A Port Authority police officer affectionately known as the “resident cat lady” of the Lincoln Tunnel added a skittish kitten to her clowder thanks to a fellow officer, an NJ Transit bus driver and a tunnel and bridge agent.

The driver stopped his bus and opened the door, catching the attention of Port Authority Police Officer Chris Rothenburger on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel’s south tube shortly before Tuesday night’s rush, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

He told Rothenburger that he’d seen a tan kitten scoot from the roadway into a ventilation shaft.

After Rothenburger spotted the frightened feline, he and Port Authority Tunnel and Bridge Agent Eric Bardach safely got her out, Rodrigues said.

The kitten was given food and water at the tunnel administration building before Port Authority Police Officer Krystal Armenti scooped her up.

It was the second cat in two weeks, by the way, who'd been rescued from the tunnel.

Armenti, who is a foster care provider for the ASPCA, has taken in over 20 stray cats during her four-year stint at the Lincoln Tunnel, Rodrigues said.

She named her newest Penny.

