Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sprinkler Company Owner From Waldwick Charged With Collecting, Sharing Child Porn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Skittish Kitten Rescued From Lincoln Tunnel Gets New Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Meet Penny.
Meet Penny. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A Port Authority police officer affectionately known as the “resident cat lady” of the Lincoln Tunnel added a skittish kitten to her clowder thanks to a fellow officer, an NJ Transit bus driver and a tunnel and bridge agent.

The driver stopped his bus and opened the door, catching the attention of Port Authority Police Officer Chris Rothenburger on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel’s south tube shortly before Tuesday night’s rush, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

He told Rothenburger that he’d seen a tan kitten scoot from the roadway into a ventilation shaft.

After Rothenburger spotted the frightened feline, he and Port Authority Tunnel and Bridge Agent Eric Bardach safely got her out, Rodrigues said.

The kitten was given food and water at the tunnel administration building before Port Authority Police Officer Krystal Armenti scooped her up.

It was the second cat in two weeks, by the way, who'd been rescued from the tunnel.

SEE: Stray Cat Strut: Frightened Feline Fetched From Lincoln Tunnel

Armenti, who is a foster care provider for the ASPCA, has taken in over 20 stray cats during her four-year stint at the Lincoln Tunnel, Rodrigues said.

She named her newest Penny.

Port Authority Police Officer Chris Rothenburger

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.