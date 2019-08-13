Contact Us
Skittish Kitten Rescued From GWB Traffic Available For Adoption

Jerry DeMarco
Port Authority Police Officer Lauren Lattanzio with Highway.
Port Authority Police Officer Lauren Lattanzio with Highway. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PAPD

A kitten who was rescued from traffic on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge was available for adoption, authorities said.

A motorist called GWB Port Authority Police Command station after scooping up the skittish kitty, who'd been dodging cars and other vehicles Monday afternoon, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Port Authority police who retrieved the feline named her Highway, she said.

They then arranged residence at the Bergen County Animal Shelter , where Highway was available for adoption, Rodrgues said Tuesday.

