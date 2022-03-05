Ski Masked Men Demand Cash From NJ Victim In Midnight Home Invasion

A trio of ski masked men broke into a New Jersey home wielding handguns and fled with the owner’s cash over the weekend, according to authorities who are seeking clues on their identities.

Franklin Township Police responding to the home invasion report on Cedar Grove Lane were told by the owner that three men had forced their way in through the garage entrance shortly before 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said in a release alongside local officials.

The armed men — donning ski masks and gloves — fled after demanding money from the homeowner, who turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, Taggart said.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533.

