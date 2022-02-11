Skateboarder Wanted For Knocking Elderly Victim Unconscious In Newark: Police

Police in Newark are seeking the identity of a skateboarder who they say assaulted an elderly man on Friday, Feb. 11 in Newark.

The victim was walking when he was knocked unconscious by a suspect riding a skateboard on Ferry Street near Merchant Street around 10 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was taken to University Hospital where he reportedly is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, beige pants, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.