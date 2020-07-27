Six Firefighters Hospitalized In Passaic Blaze

Six firefighters were hospitalized with heat exhaustion Monday after rescuing 20 or so residents – several of whom were trapped – during a roaring Monday afternoon blaze that destroyed three homes and damaged two others in Passaic.

Five of the firefighters are from the city and the sixth from Wallington, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora said. None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, he said.

Firefighters rescued five people from two of the Passaic Street homes and got 15 out of another after the blaze broke out around 2 p.m. at 74 Passaic Street, the mayor said.

Flames raced through the 2½-story, wood-frame home, eventually collapsing the roof, and quickly spread to residences on either side, he said.

More than 100 firefighters in all responded from departments in Bergen and Passaic counties. Several were treated at the scene as the extreme heat and intense fire took their toll.

They declared the fire under control around 4:15 p.m., a little over two hours after it began.

