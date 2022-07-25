Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Six Firefighters Hospitalized In Hoboken Blaze Amid Scorching Temps (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Hoboken fire
Hoboken fire Photo Credit: @KenFerrante Twitter

Six firefighters were hospitalized while knocking down a Hoboken fire as temperatures neared 100 degrees this weekend.

The blaze at 219 Washington St. broke out just before 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Jersey City firefighters assisted in ventilating the building.

Four firefighters were hospitalized for heat exhaustion while two suffered minor injuries, fire officials said. All were released by 1 a.m. Sunday, July 24.

Washington Street was closed from 2nd to 4th streets.

