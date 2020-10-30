Sibling Burglary: 'Lurking' Brothers Busted Following Wayne Break-ins

Wayne detectives charged two brothers with lurking around homes, entering a resident’s garage and stealing keys to the house.

Home surveillance video showed a burglar in a hoodie “lurking in residential driveways and pulling on car door handles” in the Pines Lake neighborhood earlier this month, Detective Capt. Daniel Daly said Friday.

A garage also was broken into and the keys to the home stolen, he said.

Detectives identified a white Chevy Suburban that later was stopped by an alert patrol officer, Daly said.

Based on that stop, detectives identified John Plaskon, 23, and his brother Mark Plaskon, 25, of North Haledon as their suspects, he said.

Mark Plaskon, it turned out, was already in the Passaic County Jail following burglary arrest in North Haledeon, the captain said.

John Plaskon surrendered to police on Thursday, Daly said.

Both brothers were charged with burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy. John Plaskon was released pending a hearing. Mark Plaskon remained held in the county lockup.

