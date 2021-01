Authorities responded to a Newark home on reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called to 666 Irvine Turner Blvd. after a man fired a gun, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

A barricaded subject brought a SWAT presence to the scene, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

