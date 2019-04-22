Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: OFFICIAL: Garfield Woman, 58, Jumped To Death From IKEA Parking Garage In Paramus
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shot With His Own Gun: Fair Lawn Man Injured Cleaning 9MM In His Garage

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Walther CCP 9mm handgun
Walther CCP 9mm handgun Photo Credit: COURTESY: WaltherArms.com

A Fair Lawn man shot himself in the hand while cleaning his gun in his garage, police said.

The 51-year-old Cyril Avenue man “was pulling back the slide of his legally owned Walther CCP 9mm handgun when he accidentally shot himself in the left hand,” Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The victim took himself to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment, Metzler said.

“Fair Lawn Police responded to the residence and took possession of the weapon,” the sergeant said. “Once he was treated & released from the hospital, his weapon was returned to him.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.