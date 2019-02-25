Contact Us
Shopper From Wayne Struck Outside Old Tappan Foodtown Hospitalized

The victim was walking behind the vehicle when it pulled out of a parking space at the Foodtown in the Bi-State shopping center Sunday afternoon, police said.
A 50-year-old Wayne woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in front of the Foodtown in Old Tappan, authorities said.

The Old Tappan First Aid Corps took the woman to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after she complained of pain to both feet and ankles, Police Chief Thomas Shine said Monday.

She was walking behind the vehicle at the BiState Plaza shopping center when the driver backed out of the space and struck her around 4:30 p.m., Shine said.

No summonses were issued pending the final results of an investigation that was continuing, the chief said.

