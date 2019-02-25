Shopper From Wayne Struck Outside Old Tappan Foodtown Hospitalized

A 50-year-old Wayne woman was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in front of the Foodtown in Old Tappan, authorities said.

The Old Tappan First Aid Corps took the woman to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after she complained of pain to both feet and ankles, Police Chief Thomas Shine said Monday.

She was walking behind the vehicle at the BiState Plaza shopping center when the driver backed out of the space and struck her around 4:30 p.m., Shine said.

No summonses were issued pending the final results of an investigation that was continuing, the chief said.

