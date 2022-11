A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said.

The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

No victims were located and no injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation.

