Shooter Suffers Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound At Woodland Park Range

Jerry DeMarco
At the range.
At the range. Photo Credit: Sophia Newport

A 40-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Woodland Park shooting range, authorities confirmed.

A law enforcement source said investigators were trying to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

"The victim was alive and was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson," Mayor Keith Kazmark said a short time after the 5 p.m. shooting at the Gun For Hire range on McBride Avenue.

"The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation," the mayor said. "The range is closed."

The Passaic County Sheriff’s Department and Woodland Park police were investigating.

