Shooter At Large After Irvington Man Is Slain In Newark

Authorities were searching for a gunman who killed a 32-year-old Irvington man overnight Thursday in Newark.

Anthony M. Johnson, 32, was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Madison and Ridgewood avenues, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a release.

Johnson was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m., Stephens said.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Stephens asked that anyone with information that can help find or identify the killer contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.