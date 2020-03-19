Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Coronavirus Kills 3 Members Of Same NJ Family, Three More Critical
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shooter At Large After Irvington Man Is Slain In Newark

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety Facebook

Authorities were searching for a gunman who killed a 32-year-old Irvington man overnight Thursday in Newark.

Anthony M. Johnson, 32, was shot shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of Madison and Ridgewood avenues, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a release.

Johnson was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m., Stephens said.

No arrests had been made as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Stephens asked that anyone with information that can help find or identify the killer contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.