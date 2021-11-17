'Shocked And Disgusted': 8 Injured In Newark Shootings, Police Say

Eight people were injured in a series of Newark shootings Tuesday night, authorities said.

The first incident happened around 6:25 p.m. near Lincoln Street and Court Street, local and county officials said. Two men were injured, including one critically.

Just before 8:10 p.m., two boys, ages 15 and 17, were found by police having been shot while riding in a stolen car in the area of Quitman Street near Montgomery Street. Both victims were reportedly in critical condition, authorities said.

In a separate shooting incident at Maybaum Avenue near Tremont Avenue, police found one male who had been shot just before 8:40 p.m. While police were with the victim at University Hospital, a second shooting victim, a 15-year-old male, arrived. Both were reportedly in stable condition.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to the area of 17th Avenue and Hunterdon Street where they found a man with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was transported to University Hospital, and second victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. Both victims were reportedly in stable condition.

Shooting detectives are also investigating incident in the 100 block of Telford Street, where an arrest was made following a firearm discharge.

Five arrests in connection with gun violence incidents were made in the last 24 hours, Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director O’Hara said.

"We are shocked and disgusted by this outrageous level of senseless violence and it will not be tolerated," Baraka and O'Hara said.

"This level of gun violence is entirely unacceptable and we implore all concerned community members, who are also rightfully outraged, to come forward with any information that can assist us in identifying these suspects, who have callously inflicted violence on our streets."

Each incident remains under investigation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

"We firmly believe that these incidents stem from the proliferation of illegal guns in the hands of violent criminals who have no regard to the sanctity of life or property," authorities said in a statement. "While New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in our nation, people who absolutely should not have guns possess them illegally."

So far this year, Newark police recovered 696 illegal weapons, up 32 percent from the same period last year. Police also recovered 32 ghost guns so far in 2021, as compared to 7 in 2020, reflecting a 357 percent increase. But, we also need the public to be as enraged as we are about the number of illegal weapons causing injury to our residents.

Newark police have made 10 illegal weapons arrests in the last week, and today our detectives have executed three search warrants. The following three individuals were also arrested within the last 24-hours related to recent shootings that occurred in Newark.

A 15-year-old male was arrested Wednesday for a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of 17th Street on November 6, 2021.

Quashawn Davis, 21, of Irvington and Hakir Hodges, 25, of Newark, were arrested today and each face separate charges in connection with the investigation of a shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on October 23, 2021.

Samirah Sawab, also known as Samirah Finklea, 30, of Newark, was arrested Tuesday. She faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and conspiracy for a shooting that occurred at Avon Avenue and Hillside Avenue.

We earnestly request the public’s help in identifying anyone connected to these shootings. Call us at: 1-877-NWK-TIPS.”

