Sheriff: Self-Proclaimed Pedophile, Ex-Lafayette BOE Member Found With Disturbing Child Porn

An Oklahoma man and self-proclaimed pedophile who once served on the Lafayette Board of Education was arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Walter Stumpf, 66, was arrested Sept. 9 after an investigation found he visited websites featuring stories about raping and killing kids, had sexual fantasy stories between himself and children saved on his home computer and had been uploading child porn to internet sites, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced in a statement.

Stumpf, who served on the Lafayette School Board for three years, told investigators he enjoyed watching nudist videos and didn't think those of prepubescent children where the camera focused on their private parts was illegal, the sheriff's office said.

Stumpf had sexual fantasy stories between himself and children on his desktop at home, featuring sexual relationships between a child as young as seven years old and himself, the CCSO said.

"The introduction to the story also states he is a pedophile and a lover of young girls," the news release says.

"These stories describe the victims coming from the Rainbow Girls and DeMolay organizations. These organizations have close ties to the Masons where Stumpf has been a member of the Masonic Lodge."

He also visited websites featuring stories about raping and killing children, the CCSO said.

These stories are labeled as "snuff" stories, which Stumpf visited multiple times, of which the premises were kidnapping, raping, torturing, and then killing children, authorities said.

A six-year High Point Regional BOE member, Stumpf served as president of the board for nearly two years before resigning in 2013, NJHerald reported.

“As much as I hate to admit it, I would be seriously surprised if Stumpf hasn’t left a trail of carnage behind. We are asking for anyone who has been a victim to call us at the Sheriff’s Office," Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

Authorities seized more than 500 images and videos from Stumpf, along with 34 DVDs of nudist movies featuring naked children as young as two years old, authorities said.

AOL and Yahoo audited Stumpf's account and sent the footage to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) as part of the protocol, the sheriff's office said. NCMEC sent the information to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), who referred the case to CCSO.

The account user was identified as Stumpf, authorities said.

Stumpf was being held on a $900,000 bond.

