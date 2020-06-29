Sheriff: Paterson Man Nabbed After Stealing Same Vehicle Twice

Passaic County sheriff’s detectives busted an 18-year-old Paterson man who they said stole the same BMW 325 twice in a little over a week.

The key, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said, was LoJack.

Detectives were investigating the May 29 theft of the vehicle -- which was found unoccupied on May Street in Paterson -- when it was stolen again nine days later, the sheriff said.

This time, the BMW was found in the 100 block of East 19th Street, he said.

Combining information from LoJack with surveillance video from homes and businesses, Berdnik’s investigators identified Yulian Paulino-Rivera as the thief, the sheriff said.

They later discovered he was being held in the Passaic County Jail on vehicle burglary charges out of Clifton, Berdnik said.

They served Paulino-Rivera with complaints charging him with two counts each of theft and vehicle burglary.

