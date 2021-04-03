Sheriff: Paterson Man, 22, Caught Dealing Child Sex Abuse Videos

A 22-year-old Paterson man was caught selling child sex-abuse videos and images that he’d stored on several clouds, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Detectives this week raided the home of Yzaiah D. Gimenez following a nine-month investigation, Berdnik said.

They arrested Gimenez and seized several cellphones that were being forensically examined, the sheriff said.

Giminez, who’s unemployed, was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on two counts each of two counts each of maintaining and distributing child pornography and three of possessing it, Berdnik said.

