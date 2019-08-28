Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Prosecutor's Detectives Seize $17,500, Bust Pennsylvania Pair Near GWB
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sheriff: Paterson Fugitive Who Owed $25,305 In Child Support Found With 72 Crack Bags

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Richard Mann
Richard Mann Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Paterson man wanted for owing $25,305 in child support was carrying 72 baggies of crack when Passaic County sheriff’s officers found him, authorities said.

Undercover members of the Fugitive Warrant Squad found 40-year-old Richard Mann in the area of Park Avenue and Summer Street and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Mann “had a bulge near the zipper area of his pants,” Berdnik said. “When asked by detectives, he voluntarily pulled a clear plastic bag from his underwear, revealing 72 blue Zip-lock baggies [of] crack cocaine.

Mann was taken to the Passaic County Jail on the warrant. He also was charged with various drug offenses, the sheriff said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.