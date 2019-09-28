Sheriff: Detectives Bust Paterson Dealer, Fair Lawn Buyer With 682 Heroin Bags, $4,458 Cash

Passaic County sheriff's detectives crashed a drug deal that led to the seizure of 682 heroin folds and $4,458 in illegal proceeds, as well as the arrest of the 57-year-old Paterson dealer and his 37-year-old Fair Lawn customer, authorities said.

The investigators watched as Henry Hiemstra III exchanged a half-dozen bags of heroin for cash from Shawn Baron in broad daylight near the intersection of Union and Manchester avenues shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Both then began walking toward Wayne Avenue when the detectives moved in.

Hiemstra, who was carrying an additional 230 heroin folds in his cargo pants, consented to a search of his home, which turned up 446 more and the cash, Berdnik said.

Baron was released pending a court hearing on drug possession charges.

Hiemstra was sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing on various drug dealing and possession counts.

Authorities will ask a judge to order the cash be forfeited for law enforcement purposes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.