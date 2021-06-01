Shaquin Ingram, 22, Found Beaten To Death In Union County Apartment

A 22-year-old woman was found beaten to death in her Elizabeth apartment, authorities said.

Shaquin Ingram was found by police performing a welfare check having sustained serious injuries in an apartment on the 10 block of Jacques Street around 1 a.m., Jan. 5, Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Department Chief Giacomo Sacca and Director Earl Graves said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ingram's Facebook page says she is a former resident of Newark and Linden.

This investigation is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Elizabeth Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter or Ingram’s activities or personal interactions over the past month is being urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Jose Vendas at 908-358-3048 or Detective Charles Clement at 908-577-6489.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.