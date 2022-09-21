Sex Offender Charged With Desecration Of Human Remains In Hudson County Homicide Investigation

A 39-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with disturbing human remains in connection with the homicide investigation of a 34-year-old Kearny man this week, authorities said.

Authorities wouldn't immediately say why, but Elliot Barton was charged with desecration of human remains involving Corey McFadden's killing, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. A suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Barton sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl multiple times until after she turned 6, records show.

McFadden was found laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his lower body near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, Suarez said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Barton was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Additional charges and/or arrests may be expected. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.