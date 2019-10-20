Sex Assault Reported At Rutgers

Authorities were searching for an intruder responsible for a reported sexual assault in a Rutgers dormitory early Sunday.

The intruder got into an unlocked dorm room at the Livingston campus in Pisacataway and "made unwanted sexual contact" on a sleeping resident, Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop said.

He then fled when the victim awoke, Cop said.

The chief didn't say whether or not the victim is a student. Nor did he identify the person's gender.

He said the victim, who wasn't injured, described the assailant as a thinly built Hispanic or Indian man about 20 years old and 5-foot-7, with black hair and wearing glasses, a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Detective Bureau: (848) 932-8025 .

