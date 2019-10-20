Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Pickup Slams Into Fairview Police Car
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sex Assault Reported At Rutgers

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Detective Bureau: (848) 932-8025.
Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Detective Bureau: (848) 932-8025. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Authorities were searching for an intruder responsible for a reported sexual assault in a Rutgers dormitory early Sunday.

The intruder got into an unlocked dorm room at the Livingston campus in Pisacataway and "made unwanted sexual contact" on a sleeping resident, Rutgers Police Chief Kenneth Cop said.

He then fled when the victim awoke, Cop said.

The chief didn't say whether or not the victim is a student. Nor did he identify the person's gender.

He said the victim, who wasn't injured, described the assailant as a thinly built Hispanic or Indian man about 20 years old and 5-foot-7, with black hair and wearing glasses, a pink shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Rutgers Police Detective Bureau: (848) 932-8025 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.