Several Rescued From Apartment Building Fire In Montclair

The Montclair Fire Department responded to a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building overnight Sunday Photo Credit: Montclair Fire Department

Firefighters from Montclair and neighboring departments responded to a blaze at an apartment building that displaced several tenants, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries.

A passerby reported smoke in the area of Claremont and North Fullerton avenues around 12:36 a.m. Sunday. Responding firefighters found the fire at the building on North Fullerton, where several people were standing on fire escapes. They were rescued with ground ladders, officials said.

Flames were seen in the balcony areas on four floors. Mutual aid came in from Bloomfield, Orange, East Orange, Clifton, West Orange and Cedar Grove. The two-alarm fire was under control by 4 a.m.

Deputy Chief Robert Duncan said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in the rear balcony ceiling of one of the apartments.

Tenants whose apartments were not damaged were able to return to the building.

