Several Police At Secaucus Development, Residents Told To Shelter In Place

Police from Secaucus and other agencies were on the scene at a Secaucus residential development Sunday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor.

Several Secaucus police as well as Jersey City police responded to Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove around 6 p.m. The Hudson County sheriff was also on scene.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Secaucus Police Department are involved in an active police investigation on Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove, Secaucus. Please avoid the area at this time. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 2, 2019

Residents were told to shelter in place, according to a published reports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.