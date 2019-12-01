Several Police At Secaucus Development, Residents Told To Shelter In Place

Police from Secaucus and other agencies were on the scene at a Secaucus residential development Sunday night, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor.
Several Secaucus police as well as Jersey City police responded to Sea Isle Key in Harmon Cove around 6 p.m. The Hudson County sheriff was also on scene.
Residents were told to shelter in place, according to a published reports.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.