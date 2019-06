Several people sustained minor injuries as the result of a coyote attack in Fairfield Thursday evening, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Recreation park on Hollywood Avenue.

The park was subsequently closed, police said.

Police urged anyone who sees the coyote not to approach it and to immediately call 9-1-1 or 973-227-1400.

