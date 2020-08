As many as a half-dozen people were injured in a fiery crash Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike in Lyndhurst, responders said.

The minivan went up in flames on the westbound spur near mile marker 110.9 around 10:30 a.m., they said.

Traffic was delayed while firefighters doused the blaze and EMS units tended to the injured.

New Jersey State Police were gathering details.

