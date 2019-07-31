Several Elizabeth Sex Offenders Arrested For Failing To Register: Prosecutor

A total of 14 people, almost all of them Elizabeth residents, were arrested in a crackdown on convicted sex offenders who failed to comply with reporting requirements under Meghan's Law, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Operation Roll Call was carried out over the course of a week by personnel from agencies including the Attorney General's office, Union County Sheriff, State Police, Elizabeth police, the U.S. Marshals as well as the prosecutor.

The fugitive suspects are all required to keep law enforcement notified of their whereabouts and inform them of their status as convicted sex offenders. All those charged failed to register a new address, to re-register with law enforcement or to notify law enforcement of a change of address, authorities said.

If convicted, they each face a sentence of three to five years in prison.

Charged were Elizabeth residents Fernando Casamor, 56; Romel Clark, 25; Orlando DeJesus, 43; Felix T. Garcia, 46; Christopher Irlanda, 28; Rasheed Johnson, 40; Antwaun M. Marshall, 35; Vernon L. Miller, 24; Rondell L. Palmer, 40; Alexander Rosa, 24; Robert Skipworth, 43; and Charles Williams, 52. Also charged was Lamont J. Wallace, 46, of Matawan.

Altogether the suspects have previously been found guilty of 56 crimes including sexual assault, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child and other types of offenses, including assaulting a police officer.

“This collaborative law enforcement operation was conducted with one goal in mind: to protect children and other community residents from sex offenders who allegedly threatened to remove themselves from our radar by violating Megan’s Law,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

“By mandating that police be notified – and residents as well for more dangerous offenders – Megan’s Law was designed to protect the public, particularly children, from the threat posed when convicted sex offenders move into a community. We will continue to maintain vigilance on behalf of our children and families in New Jersey.”

