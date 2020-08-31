Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Several Cars Burglarized Over Weekend In Hackettstown

Valerie Musson
College View Drive in Hackettstown
College View Drive in Hackettstown

Authorities in Hackettstown are seeking information about a vehicle that was stolen and several others that were burglarized over the weekend.

Several burglaries occurred on College View Drive between 11 p.m. Friday, August 28 and 5 a.m. Saturday, August 29, police said.

A vehicle that was stolen from the area was found in Metuchen Borough Sunday morning, authorities said.

“We urge all residents to continue to be diligent with securing your vehicles and don’t leave valuables (i.e. electronics, coins, purses, wallets) inside,” authorities said.

Anyone who has information or surveillance footage regarding these incidents is asked to call the department at 908-852-3300.

