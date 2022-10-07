Services Set For Slain NJ Mom, State IT Employee Corrine Episcopo-Daniels

Funeral services have been set for 41-year-old Corrine Episcopo-Daniels, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

According to her obituary, Corrine was the first girl to play in the 6/11 Little League Baseball League and later went on to work for the New Jersey Office of Technology for 23 years.

She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was a "creative soul." She was a loving mom, and leaves behind her son, Stephen Daniels, her obit reads.

A memorial service for loved ones is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Buklad-Merlino Memorial Home in Hamilton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Womanspace, Inc. 1530 Brunswick Avenue, Lawrenceville.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate her death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or send an email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here for Corrine Episcopo-Daniels' complete obituary.

