Serious Crash Shuts Down Warren County Roadway (DEVELOPING)

A serious crash shut down a Warren County roadway Wednesday morning, developing reports say.

Emergency crews responded to the crash scene near 977 Route 57 in Mansfield Township shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

At least one victim required CPR, the report says.

The diversion team was also called to the scene to shut down the roadway following the crash.

Police did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

