Serious Crash Shuts County Road 519 In Wantage

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A portion of County Road 519 in Wantage was closed following a serious accident Tuesday night, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash, reported just after 7:45 p.m.

New Jersey State Police could not confirm any fatalities but did say the crash was serious in nature. Police anticipated the road to be closed for several hours due to investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

