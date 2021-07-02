Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Serious Crash Involving NJ State Trooper Shuts Garden State Parkway

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

A serious crash involving a New Jersey State Trooper closed the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway Friday afternoon, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in East Orange, just north of Exit 145, with heavy delays reported.

The trooper was in and out of consciousness and rushed to the hospital, sources told Daily Voice.

A New Jersey State Police spokesman said the crash was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

