Serious Crash Involving NJ State Trooper Shuts Garden State Parkway

A serious crash involving a New Jersey State Trooper closed the southbound side of the Garden State Parkway Friday afternoon, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. in East Orange, just north of Exit 145, with heavy delays reported.

The trooper was in and out of consciousness and rushed to the hospital, sources told Daily Voice.

A New Jersey State Police spokesman said the crash was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

