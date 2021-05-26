Serious Crash Closes NJ Turnpike

All lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Kearny were closed due to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The multi-vehicle accident was reported around 3:35 p.m on the southbound side of the western spur at milepost 110.3, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Multiple injuries were reported including one person who was airlifted with serious injuries, Goez said.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 8:15 p.m. for the investigation.

Traffic was diverted to the eastern spur.

