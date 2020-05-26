Serial Police Impersonator Admits Robbing Two NJ Banks, Posing As Fed

A Hudson County ex-con who served state prison time for impersonating a police officer told a federal judge on Tuesday that he robbed banks in Union City and Elizabeth, tried to rob another in Newark and posed as a federal agent.

William Tedeschi, 47, of Jersey City admitted the crimes during a teleconference with a federal judge in Newark in exchange for leniency at a scheduled Oct. 1 sentencing as part of a plea deal with the government.

Tedeschi was released from state prison last July after serving 20 months for several convictions of impersonating a police officer in several Hudson County towns.

Two months later, he “entered a Jersey City business purporting to be an FBI agent soliciting donations for a fictitious charity benefitting law enforcement,” flashing a bogus police-style badge in a leather holder, along with a fraudulent ID photo, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Last Nov. 5, Tedeschi and two other men robbed the Valley National Bank branch on Bergenline Avenue in Union City of $10,000, authorities said.

Tedeschi admitted he tried and failed to rob a bank in Newark on Nov. 16, then succeeded in holding up the Bank of America branch on Elizabeth Avenue in Elizabeth on Nov. 26.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cymetra M. Williams of the his Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked Jersey City, Elizabeth, Newark and Union City police for their assistance.

