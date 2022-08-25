Serial Car Burglar Out On Bail Does It Again In Secaucus: Police

A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said.

Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 25, burglarized five cars on Born Street — one of which was left unlocked, Miller said

Muniz was identified as a suspect and found at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 East at 3:23 a.m., Miller said. He is facing various charges of burglary and held in the Hudson County Jail.

“This arrest is another clear example that bail reform needs to be reexamined to better ensure that individuals are not given the opportunity to commit additional crimes while on pretrial monitoring,” Miller said. “I again remind residents to be vigilant, lock their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to the Secaucus Police Department.”

Anyone with additional information on these burglaries is asked to contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucus.net. These charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

