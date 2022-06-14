Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Construction Worker Helps Capture Violent Ex-Con In Bergen Police Assault
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Serial Car Burglar Captured At Hudson County Motel

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Joshua Muniz was tracked down at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 east, police said.
Joshua Muniz was tracked down at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 east, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Secaucus PD

A serial car burglar was captured at a Hudson County motel, authorities said.

Joshua Muniz was tracked down at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 east after several residents of 3rd Street in Secaucus reported incidents early Sunday, June 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police identified Muniz as a suspect and captured him just before midnight, Miller said.

The 28-year-old Secaucus resident was charged with two counts of Burglary and four counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary, then lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on these burglaries or if they did not initially report their vehicle was burglarized, can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucus.net. These charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.