Serial Car Burglar Captured At Hudson County Motel

A serial car burglar was captured at a Hudson County motel, authorities said.

Joshua Muniz was tracked down at the Rodeway Inn Motel on Route 3 east after several residents of 3rd Street in Secaucus reported incidents early Sunday, June 12, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Police identified Muniz as a suspect and captured him just before midnight, Miller said.

The 28-year-old Secaucus resident was charged with two counts of Burglary and four counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary, then lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Anyone with additional information on these burglaries or if they did not initially report their vehicle was burglarized, can contact the Secaucus Police Detective Division at (201) 330-2052 or detectivedivsion@secaucus.net. These charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

