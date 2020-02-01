Contact Us
SEEN THIS GUY? Police Want To Question Him About Stolen ATM Credit, Debit Card Info

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call the Bloomingdale Police Detective Bureau at (973) 838-0158. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bloomingdale PD

Police sought the public’s help Thursday finding a man suspected of attaching a skimmer to an ATM machine to steal credit and debit card numbers in Passaic County -- and possibly elsewhere.

Bloomingdale police said they received separate reports on consecutive days last week of someone making transactions with cards whose numbers were stolen after they’d used an ATM at the 7-Eleven at Riverside Square off Main Street.

“It was believed that there was a skimming device attached to the ATM at some point but has since been removed,” they said.

The man in the screen grabs above was caught on video surveillance cameras in various locations where the stolen card numbers were used, police said.

Anyone who sees or recognizes him is asked to call the Bloomingdale Police Detective Bureau at (973) 838-0158 .

Authorities warn consumers about using older, magnetic swipe card readers, which can be compromised with skimming attachments.

Thieves slip skimmers on top of an ATM reader that seize information from your credit or debit card’s magnetic strip. Then they transfer that information to a blank card that is then used to draw on your account.

Better to have cards with chips and only use machines that read them, police say.

